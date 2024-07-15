Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.79. 92,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.