Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 3.2% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 6.75% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $117,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. 41,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,343. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

