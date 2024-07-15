Choate Investment Advisors Sells 15 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,832 shares of company stock worth $115,387,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,241.94. 371,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,944. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,307.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,206.11. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

