Choate Investment Advisors Sells 304 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

