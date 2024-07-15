Choate Investment Advisors Sells 36,017 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. 4,065,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

