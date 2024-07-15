Choate Investment Advisors Sells 371 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yum China by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 320.9% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 74.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,811,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,135,000 after buying an additional 1,197,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 2.0 %

YUMC traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $31.47. 2,211,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,180. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.