Choate Investment Advisors Sells 731 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

USB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,434,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

