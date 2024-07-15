Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.81. 394,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,363. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

