Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 557,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.64 and a 200 day moving average of $251.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $188.27 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

