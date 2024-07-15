Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $414.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

