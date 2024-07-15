CIBC Analysts Give Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) a C$80.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.67.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

