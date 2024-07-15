Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

