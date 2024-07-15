Citigroup Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Shares of APD opened at $261.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

