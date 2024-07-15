Citigroup Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $80.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.76.

Get Trex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.