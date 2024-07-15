Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

