Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 23,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,006. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

