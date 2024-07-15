Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,033. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.