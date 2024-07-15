Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.45.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.