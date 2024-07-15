Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

