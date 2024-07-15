Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.