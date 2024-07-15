Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

CHRS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

