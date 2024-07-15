Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $860.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 842 ($10.79), with a volume of 137156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of £340.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,551.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 680.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,703.95). 35.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

