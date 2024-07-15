Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $126.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.