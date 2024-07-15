Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.3 %
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.89. 174,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,622. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Financière Richemont
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.