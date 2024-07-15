Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.3 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.89. 174,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,622. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.