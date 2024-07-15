Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 396,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,350. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031,505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after buying an additional 4,912,454 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 881,969 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

