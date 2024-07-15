Comparing KBR (NYSE:KBR) & Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KBR and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

KBR presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given KBR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $6.96 billion 1.26 -$265.00 million ($1.92) -34.01 Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KBR and Ferrovial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferrovial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KBR.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR -3.65% 26.14% 6.70% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of KBR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KBR beats Ferrovial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

