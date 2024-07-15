Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc Sells 100,000 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CODI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. 245,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 384,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

