Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMDXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

