Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
CMDXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.51.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.