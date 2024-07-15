Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Evercore ISI

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 264,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $4,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.