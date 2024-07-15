Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 37.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,697 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,061. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.