Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.90. 219,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

