Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,464 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 508,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,949,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,788. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.