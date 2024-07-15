Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 620 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

TY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $31.75. 46,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

