Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,368 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 820,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 578,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. TD Cowen cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,161 shares of company stock worth $28,411,148. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.07. 1,805,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.