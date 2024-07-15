Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.55. The stock had a trading volume of 180,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,924. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.12 and a 200 day moving average of $244.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.