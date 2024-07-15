Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,195. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

