Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

