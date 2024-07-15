Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.24. 2,303,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,342. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

