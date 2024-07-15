Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.23. 1,402,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $168.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.