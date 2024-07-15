Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 281,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,392.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 189,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. 525,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

