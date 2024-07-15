Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,934. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
