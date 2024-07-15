Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.