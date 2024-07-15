Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

