Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 189,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,667. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

