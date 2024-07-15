Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

