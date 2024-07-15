Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

