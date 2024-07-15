Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,327 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.