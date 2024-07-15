Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,365 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %
SBUX stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,421. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.