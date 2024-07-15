Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,483 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPMO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

