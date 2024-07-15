Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.07. 83,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,154. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

