Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,436 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 272,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,959. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

