Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,235. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $329.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average is $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

